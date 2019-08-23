Man charged with First Degree Murder for shooting in June

Omaha Police Investigators have arrested 23-year-old Bol Kueth for the homicide of Jal Dak Kun that occurred on June 23.

Early morning on June 23, officers in the area of 33rd and Seward St. heard multiple gunshots nearby and responded to find two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a release by the Omaha Police Department.

The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition where Dak, 24, later died. The second victim remains in the hospital.

Kueth was booked for First Degree Murder., according to the release.

