Man arrested for 16th time for lewd conduct

A disturbing case of lewd conduct from a man who has been arrested for it more than a dozen times.

34-year-old Anthony Triplett appeared before a judge again in Omaha. Police say he was in the breakfast area at the Fairfield Inn at 15th and Nicholas streets on Friday night masturbating.

This is the 16th time he has been arrested for this.

6 News asked the prosecutors if there’s anything in the justice system to end the cycle and we’re told that unless his behavior escalates, charging him with lewd conduct and asking for jail time is the best they can do.

If found guilty, he could spend up to a year in jail.

