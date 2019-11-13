Reportedly drunk man crashes his car after driving the wrong way on O Street

Lincoln Police said a man had a blood-alcohol level nearly two times the legal limit after crashing his vehicle while driving the wrong way on O Street.

According to police, Kristopher Colgan had a BAC of .142 when he was involved in a crash near 90th and O around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Colgan was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Witnesses reported Colgan continued to 84th and O where they pulled him out of his car and kept him on scene until police arrived.

Police said marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

He was cited for driving under suspension, DUI, negligent driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of drug paraphernalia.