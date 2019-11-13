Man arrested after trying to drag stolen desk up Capitol stairs

A man was arrested after he stole a desk from a downtown Lincoln church and was spotted dragging it up the stairs of the Capitol building.

Lincoln Police said around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, LPD responded to 14th and K streets on a report of a man dragging a desk up the stairs of the Capitol.

When officers contacted Cody Daluca, 36, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

Officers also found out that St. Mary’s Church at the 14th and K streets has been burglarized and Daluca had taken the desk from the church.

According to LPD, the church was found in disarray with broken ceramics, flower pots, and hymnals thrown around.

The podium was also tipped over, and an air vent was ripped out of the floor.

Daluca was arrested for burglary.

