Man arrested after teen sexually assaulted while playing football in north Omaha

Omaha Police arrested a man Thursday in North Omaha after he allegedly inappropriately touched a boy who was playing football with friends in a nearby field.

Ali Omar, 39, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on a third-degree charge of sexual assault of a child and enticement of a child younger than age 16, according to the OPD report.

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, a woman flagged down officers investigating an unrelated incident in the area of 25th and Jones streets, the OPD report states. She told the officers her 13-year-old son had been assaulted and referred them to a suspect who matched the description given by the teen.

The boy told the officers he had been with friends playing football in a field when the man approached him from behind; touched his back, buttocks, and thigh, according to the report. The man then asked the teen where he lived and where his parents were, and said that he would be waiting for the victim, the report states.