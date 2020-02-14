Man arrested after stolen construction equipment, Jeep recovered in south Omaha

Omaha Police detectives arrested a man they say stole construction equipment from the back of a pickup in November.

Paul Janicki was arrested on three felony charges of theft by receiving after the owner of the stolen property was able to provide serial numbers that matched items found in his possession, OPD said in a release on Friday.

The investigation began after thousands of dollars of construction equipment was reported stolen from the back of a pickup on Nov. 9, 2019, according to the release.

After the theft of a trailer full of thousands of dollars’ worth of construction equipment was reported Jan. 7, auto-theft unit detectives obtained a search warrant for an apartment garage in the area of 97th and Q streets, the release states.

A Jeep valued at $16,000 that had been reported stolen Feb. 1 was recovered, along with evidence linking Janicki to its theft, the report states.