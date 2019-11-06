Man arrested after resisting officers, being tased

Lincoln police say 27-year-old Trevor Wright is facing a slew of charges following an incident that happened Tuesday night.

Police were looking for Wright after receiving a report that he made concerning statements to a relative. When officers located him near 1st and O Streets a little after 9:30p.m., it was also discovered that Wright had three warrants out for his arrest.

As officers began to take him into custody, he resisted and a taser was deployed by police. That proved to be ineffective, as Wright escaped officers, jumped in his car, and fled the scene. LPD says he only made it about a block away, before his car stalled and he fled on foot. Wright was finally arrested minutes later.

He was hospitalized as a result of the taser deployment, then lodged in jail for the three warrants, as well as charges from the incident.