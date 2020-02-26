Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman with syringe at Md. grocery store

A man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store has been arrested.

News outlets report Thomas Stemen was arrested Tuesday after Anne Arundel County police received a tip about the suspect. He is charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Video from the store in Churchton shows a man follow a woman into the cart area and bump into her on Feb. 18. The woman is then seen looking at her leg and backing out of the store as the man follows her outside.

Police say the woman sought medical attention after the alleged attack. She told officers she believes she was assaulted with a syringe.

It’s unclear whether Stemen has an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.