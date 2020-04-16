Man armed with rifle killed in officer-involved shooting

A man died during a confrontation with Blair Police officers and Washington County deputies late Wednesday night, according to the Blair Police Department.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers were called to a home near 11th and Adams Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. The officers and deputies entered the home only to be confronted by a man armed with a rifle.

Authorities told 6 News during the confrontation, the man was shot. Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he later died.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with investigation.

