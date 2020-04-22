Man applied for job at Scheels before shoplifting from the store, police say

A shoplifter helped himself get caught by filling out a job application at the same store right before the alleged theft.

(MGN)

Omaha Police said Gage Krasa stole a bottle of cologne and left Scheels at Village Pointe before security was able to stop him.

After looking at surveillance video, the manager realized that Krasa had filled out an application minutes earlier, so they called him in for an interview, and police arrested him.

Police said they found the bottle of cologne along with a clear pipe in Krasa's car. He was cited for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.