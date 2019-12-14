Man acquitted of interfering with flight attendant

A man accused of interfering with a flight attendant on a plane diverted to Omaha has been acquitted.

Timothy Columbare, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was found not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Authorities have said Columbare got into a confrontation with a Southwest Airlines attendant in March 2017 on a plane headed to Seattle from St. Louis.

The attendant told Columbare he couldn't serve him alcohol due to his “aggressive conduct.” That led to another confrontation in which another passenger stepped in.

The attendant alerted the pilot, and the plane landed in Omaha. Columbare was escorted off the jet.