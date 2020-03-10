Kentucky man accused of printing off photos of naked children at Walgreens

Police have found and arrested a man who they say had several photos of nude children, some as young as three or four.

Henderson Police say they were called to the Second Street Walgreens back in February because a customer had been printing off the photos.

They say several of the photos showed the naked body of a girl who appeared to be about seven or eight.

Detectives say they contacted 33-year-old Christopher Davis, who came to the station for an interview.

They say he had two phones with him, and both had photos of young, nude girls, as well as animated pictures of young girls having sex.

Davis was arrested last Thursday and booked into jail.

