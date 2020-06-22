Man accused of pepper spraying Omaha bar to be arraigned July 13

Ryan Shuffty, a 37-year-old who was arrested Saturday after police say he doused a downtown bar with pepper spray, posted bond, and is set for arraignment on July 13.

Security at the bar shows a man and a woman being turned away from T. Henry’s Pub after the bar was at 50 percent capacity.

Employees say the man seemed fine, he turned away and then turned back around to spray what appeared to be pepper spray into the bar.

Police arrested Shuffty nearby a neighboring bar for disorderly conduct and two counts of assault.

