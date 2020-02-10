Man accused of fatally beating man in Lincoln who dated same woman

A 49-year-old man is suspected of beating to death Lincoln man who'd been dating the same woman.

Lincoln police arrested the man Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter. Court records don't yet show that he's been formally charged.

He's suspected of killing 44-year-old Jonathan Olson last fall.

Authorities say Olson and the man had been in relationships with the same woman and that Olson had gone to the man's home Oct. 11 to retrieve personal property.

Witnesses told police the man assaulted Olson that day. Olson died at a Lincoln hospital six days later.