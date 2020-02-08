Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Windy weather Sunday

Clouds increased Saturday evening and night, with temperatures remaining in the 30s. A system has been dropping quite a bit of snow in South Dakota, southern Minnesota, and northern Iowa, but precipitation has remained very light and isolated even for our northernmost counties.

Outside of a few sprinkles or flurries Sunday morning, mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and gradually dropping temperatures will dominate the day. Our high should occur during the mid-morning hours, with lower-30s and upper-20s moving in for the afternoon and early evening.

Winds will be gusty from the NNW up to 45 mph, with a wind advisory in effect for many counties. This will drop wind chills in to the 20s and even teens for most of the day.

We’ll start the workweek on a mild and quiet note, with highs Monday and Tuesday in the lower-40s. Wednesday could bring us a chance for light scattered rain/snow showers - especially south, before temperatures really cool down by Thursday (highs in the 20s). We look to rebound back above-normal by next weekend.

