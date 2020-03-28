Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Windy Saturday night, Sunny Sunday ahead

We’ve seen a little bit of everything with the weather Saturday!

Scattered showers and a few storms in the morning, peeks of sunshine midday, a few stronger storms during the afternoon, and a large range of temperatures. As hoped, we made it right to the 60° mark in the Metro with upper-40s near Norfolk and near 70° just to our southeast!

Behind the low pressure center, winds will shift to the northwest and become very gusty. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Midnight as winds could gust up to 50 or even 55 mph! Overnight lows will drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s, with rain pushing east by midnight.

Sunday is definitely the better day of the weekend forecast with mostly sunny skies returning and highs in the upper-50s near 60. Conditions will still be breezy, however with gusts 30-35 mph during the morning; gusts during the afternoon could still get up to 25 mph.

Monday should be another nice day, despite increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s.

Spotty rain chances then return Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures taking a step back each day… 50s Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance at upper-40s by Friday.

