Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warming trend on the way!

After a taste of winter Thursday night and Friday, a quieter weekend is ahead!

It is a chilly start to Saturday, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Widespread clouds are keeping most of us from dropping even colder. These clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, with more sunshine in store for the afternoon!

Temperatures will stay below-normal, but will be warmer than Friday, with highs in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast 5-12 mph.

Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the lower-30s.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with more seasonable highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s! Conditions will be a bit breezier with winds from the SSE 10-20 mph. Clouds increase late with temperatures staying very mild.

The warming trend continues for the start of the new week, with highs Monday in the lower-70s! However, rain chances do return, with light showers possible Monday morning and early afternoon. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, with a shot at 80° certainly possible!

Temperatures will drop for the rest of the week from there, with 50s back in the forecast by Thursday and Friday.

Keep track of the ups and downs over the next 7 days by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!