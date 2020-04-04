Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warming trend continues!

After a taste of winter Friday, pleasant spring-like weather returned for the weekend!

It was a chilly start to Saturday, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Clouds decreased throughout the morning, with highs topping out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. While these temperatures were much cooler than normal for this time of year, blue sky and light winds made for a nice afternoon!

Mostly to partly sunny skies returned Sunday with more seasonable highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s! Conditions were a bit breezier with winds from the SSE 10-20 mph.

Conditions will stay very mild Sunday night, with temperatures only dropping into the upper-40s as clouds increase. A spotty shower and/or sprinkles are possible late.

The warming trend continues for the start of the new week, with highs Monday in the upper-60s and lower-70s! However, rain chances do return, with light showers or sprinkles possible Monday morning and early afternoon. Some patchy fog may form as well. Clouds will decrease from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be from the south 10-20 mph.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, with plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid to upper-70s. Some spots could make a run for 80°!

A front – looking dry for us – will swing through Wednesday, dropping us back into the 60s with gusty winds. We’ll cool into the 50s Thursday and Friday, with our next best chance for rain arriving Friday night into Saturday morning.

