Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warmer weather returns!

Another warm weekend of weather is in store!

We’re starting Saturday on a cool note, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. However, mostly sunny skies and SSW winds should warm us up well above-average by the afternoon! Highs look to top out in the mid to upper-50s Saturday, whereas our “average” high for this time of year is 41°. A few high clouds are possible to the southwest of Omaha.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

We will see more cloud cover around Sunday, but as conditions trend drier and drier, temperatures look like they’ll top out in the low to mid-50s for most of us!

A system will bring the chance for rain, and maybe even a little wrap around snow, to the Midwest Sunday into Monday. Most of this precipitation, however, should stay to the south, impacting Kansas, Missouri, and surrounding areas.

Something we do have to keep in mind this weekend with the warmer temperatures – ice jam flooding. Ice movement is likely on the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers, so a Flood Watch remains in effect through at least Monday morning.

Highs Monday will warm into the mid-40s, with temperatures dropping into the 30s Tuesday, and upper-20s Wednesday. A clipper will bring us the chance for light snow, primarily Tuesday afternoon/evening/overnight.

Mostly dry for the second half of the workweek, with seasonable highs near 40° returning by Friday.

