Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warmer weather for the weekend!

Temperatures are warming back up, just in time for the weekend!

Saturday morning, we’re starting off with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny this morning, with winds shifting from the south to the NNW by midday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-40s Saturday afternoon, close to 10° above-normal!

Partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the upper-20s.

Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday, but southerly winds will keep our high temperatures in the upper-40s near the 50° mark! All in all, this weekend’s weather should cooperate for any plans you may have.

For President’s Day, we will introduce a chance for precipitation back into the forecast. It’s looking like mostly rain, but a rain/snow mix is possible north. We’ll hit our high in the mid-40s by midday, with cooler air moving in for the afternoon and evening.

Highs Tuesday will top out in the lower-30s, with highs in the 20s Wednesday. Wednesday could bring the chance for flurries as well.

Temperatures will rebound by the end of the workweek, with highs back near 50° by Friday!

