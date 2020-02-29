Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warm weather for the weekend!

A beautiful weekend is ahead as we wrap up February and head into March!

It’s a cool start to Saturday, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. However, plentiful sunshine and stronger SSW winds will warm us into the 60s by the afternoon! A few clouds are possible this afternoon and evening, with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Highs will top out around 20° above-normal for this time of year. Not shabby for a “bonus” Leap Day!

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures just dropping into the mid-30s.

March will come in like a lamb rather than a lion, as highs Sunday warm back into the mid to upper-50s! We’ll see more high clouds around, but it should still be a very nice Sunday for any plans you may have.

Monday will bring a slight chance for a light wintry mix during the morning hours. Otherwise, clouds will decrease by the late afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-40s.

We look to warm back into the 50s for the rest of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on tap! A slight chance for a light wintry mix exists Tuesday night, but should stay primarily off to our north.

