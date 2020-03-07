Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy with increased fire threat

A warm and windy weekend is in store!

We’re starting Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower-40s. We’ll see more clouds around this afternoon, but temperatures will still warm up into the upper-60s! Our average high for this time of year is 47°.

It will be a windy one, however. Southerly winds could gust up to 40 mph. Due to the gusty winds and very dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Omaha Metro and areas south from Noon to 6 PM.

In addition to our own fire threat, prescribed burns from Flint Hills (Kansas/Oklahoma) could send smoke our way, decreasing air quality.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid-40s. Conditions stay breezy.

More sunshine returns Sunday with winds gusting back up to 35 mph. Highs will top out right around the 70° mark! While it will be windy, the relative humidity should be higher, lowering our fire threat.

Much-needed rain returns after 10 PM Sunday, with off and on showers (and even some rumbles of thunder!) taking us through Monday afternoon. A cold front will drop temperatures after a midnight high Monday.

More spotty rain chances next week, with highs warming back into the 50s.

