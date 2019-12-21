Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Very mild December weather

It’s shaping up to be a really nice December weekend!

We’re starting Saturday with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper teens to the mid-20s. Plentiful sunshine and light southerly winds should warm us into the upper-40s and lower-50s this afternoon! Our average high for this time of year is 34°, so enjoy this mild weather while we have it.

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight with similar winds (south 5-12 mph) and overnight lows near 30°.

More sunshine returns Sunday with even warmer highs in the low to mid-50s.

High clouds will stream in Monday, but temperatures should still warm into the 50s for the third day in a row. We’ll see a dip down into the 40s for Christmas Eve with more clouds around, but conditions should stay dry for any travel.

We’ve been keeping an eye on a potential rain/mix chance for Christmas Day, but the weather data continues to come in drier and drier. For now, we’ve kept a 30% chance - mainly for the morning hours – but we’ll continue to update as needed. No travel impacts are expected at this time.

