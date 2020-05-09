Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Thundershowers Saturday evening, Chilly Mother's Day ahead

It was a frosty start to the weekend! Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight, with calm winds fitting for the formation of frost by Saturday morning.

While it was chilly, we started the day with sunshine! Clouds increased during the afternoon hours, with breezy southwesterly winds warming us into the mid to upper-60s. Hope you enjoyed the mild temperatures, as a cold front moves through this evening, filtering in cooler air yet again overnight.

Showers and a few storms moved into our far northwest counties – around Norfolk – early this afternoon. These showers and storms will continue moving from northwest to southeast through evening, before we dry out during the overnight hours. Primetime for rain in the Metro looks to be between 4 and 8 PM.

Clouds slowly decrease overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-30s. Winds will stay high enough – with gusts up to 35 mph – to prevent frost from forming. However, a Freeze Warning is in effect from Wayne down to Wilber, Nebraska and areas west. Here, temperatures could drop near or below the freezing mark.

We’ll see more sunshine for Mother’s Day, but highs will only top out in the mid-50s for most of us with breezy winds from the northwest. Most of us should stay dry, but we can’t rule out a very stray shower in our western Iowa counties.

Winds will decrease Sunday night, allowing for frost to form yet again as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. Because of this additional chance for frost, another First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night/Monday morning.

Highs stay far below-normal for the first half of the workweek, with more rain chances returning Wednesday through Saturday. At least with the rain chances, we’ll start to see more seasonable highs by the end of the workweek!

