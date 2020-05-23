Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Sunshine returns Saturday!

Saturday is shaping up to be the best day of the day, despite early morning cloud cover.

Showers and storms have pushed northeast early Saturday, along with the area of low pressure. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the morning, with more sunshine expected by the afternoon and evening. Thanks to more sunshine around, temperatures will warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s! It’ll be a muggy day, but a dry day to spend outdoors.

Tonight, clouds will increase yet again with lows in the mid to upper-60s. Showers and storms are possible, especially north of I-80, primarily after midnight. The greatest chance for severe weather overnight will stay in far northern Nebraska.

Another warm and muggy day is on tap Sunday, with more dry time – especially mid-morning through the early afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, storms will fire off, with plenty of fuel to tap into as a cold front approaches. Some of these storms could be strong to severe – with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain being the primary threats. Keep an eye on the radar! Your best bet would be to keep things indoors beginning around 3 or 4 PM.

The front will cool us off into the lower-70s for Memorial Day, but will slow down enough to keep showers and a few storms around through Monday afternoon.

Most of our rain chances look to shift south Tuesday and Wednesday, with drier and warmer days Thursday and Friday.

