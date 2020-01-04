Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Sunny skies and mild temperatures!

Pleasant weather is in store for the first weekend of 2020!

Plentiful sunshine and southwest winds warmed us into the lower-40s Saturday afternoon – 10° above normal for this time of year! Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are on tap tonight, with overnight lows just dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Winds pick up late this evening and tonight, with gusty winds taking us into the first half of Sunday. Winds will shift yet again – this time to the northwest – with gusts up to 35 mph in the Metro and 40 mph north. Wind gusts will back off late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday. Even with the higher winds from the NW, highs should warm up a few degrees warmer than Saturday – likely into the mid-40s.

More above-average highs take us into the upcoming workweek! We could see a few flurries or sprinkles Monday; otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs around 40°. Highs hover around 40° Tuesday and Wednesday, before we warm near 50° Thursday!

However, along with the warmer temperatures, we’ll reintroduce a rain chance midday Thursday through the early evening. Temperatures drop for the end of the workweek, with highs on Friday near the 30° mark

.

