Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Sunny and warm start to February!

We’re tracking an unseasonably warm start to the month of February!

Clouds are beginning to clear from west to east Saturday morning, with sunshine finally returning for the weekend! Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper-20s in Nebraska, and lower-30s in Iowa.

Highs in the Omaha Metro should warm into the mid to upper-40s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to the northeast, especially where more snow is on the ground. Highs in the lower-50s are possible closer to the Kansas border! Conditions may be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, with sustained winds 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take us into Saturday night, with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Sunshine returns yet again Sunday, with even warmer temperatures in store! Highs in the Metro should easily warm into the 50s due to the plentiful sun and less snow on the ground (thanks to melting from Saturday).

While this warm-up is beneficial, it also poses the risk for ice jams, especially along the Platte River. Where ice jams do occur, minor flooding is possible.

Winter returns for the workweek, with highs in the mid-30s Monday, followed by the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday. With these colder temperatures comes the chance for light snow Tuesday into early Wednesday.

We’ll warm back into more seasonable highs (mid-30s) by Thursday and Friday.

