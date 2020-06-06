Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Stretch of 90s continues!

We've seen 90s every day since Monday, marking the hottest start to June for Omaha! No particular high broke any single day's record, but the stretch has been consistently HOT for this time of year. We’re looking to continue this streak, with heat and humidity sticking around through Monday!

Saturday is starting off with mostly cloudy skies, high dew points (muggy!), and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A few isolated showers or storms look possible this morning, with a bit more sunshine possible midday into the afternoon.

Highs will warm into the low to possibly mid-90s this afternoon, thanks in part to southeasterly winds gusting up to 30 mph. Due to increasing humidity, heat indices will climb into the upper-90s near 100°.

We’ll stay warm, muggy, and breezy tonight with overnight lows in the mid-70s. A very spotty shower is possible for our western counties Sunday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s! Southerly winds could gust as high as 35 mph, with heat indices around 100° possible.

Monday will be another hot day, before a front approaches from the northwest Monday night. Showers and storms will overspread the area Tuesday, with highs likely just in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

We look drier for the rest of the 7-day forecast, with more seasonable highs for this time of year sticking around.

