Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Storms north Saturday night, First Alert Day Sunday

We FINALLY got to experience a sunny day Saturday after some early morning clouds. Although dew points are a bit high, we’re staying dry. Highs warmed into the upper-70s and lower-80s by the late afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will increase yet again with lows in the mid to upper-60s. Showers and storms are possible, especially north of I-80, primarily after midnight. The greatest chance for severe weather overnight will stay north and west of most of us, with hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. A few of these showers and storms may linger north through early Sunday.

Another warm and muggy day is on tap Sunday, with more dry time – especially mid-morning through the early afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, storms will fire off, with plenty of fuel to tap into as a cold front approaches. Some of these storms could be strong to severe – with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain being the primary threats. Our tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Due to a more widespread severe potential, we declared Sunday a First Alert Day. Keep an eye on the radar! Your best bet would be to keep things indoors beginning around 3 PM just to stay safe.

The front will cool us off into the lower-70s for Memorial Day, but will slow down enough to keep showers and a few storms around through most of Monday.

Most of our rain chances look to shift south of I-80 Tuesday and Wednesday, with drier and warmer days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

