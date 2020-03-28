Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Staying breezy Sunday but sunshine returns!

We saw a little bit of everything with the weather Saturday! Scattered showers and a few storms in the morning, peeks of sunshine midday, a few stronger storms during the afternoon, and a large range of temperatures. As hoped, we made it right to the 60° mark in the Metro with upper-40s near Norfolk and near 70° just to our southeast!

Behind the low pressure center, winds shifted to the northwest and became very gusty. Overnight lows dropped into the upper-30s, with wind chills as cold as the upper-20s.

Sunday is definitely the better day of the weekend forecast with mostly sunny skies returning and highs in the upper-50s near 60. Our average high for this time of year is 57°. Conditions will still be breezy, however with gusts 30-35 mph during the morning; gusts during the afternoon could still get up to 25 mph.

Monday should be another nice day, despite increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s. We will have to keep an eye on the chance for rain west of the Metro by the evening hours.

Spotty rain chances take us from Monday night into Tuesday morning, staying primarily west of the Metro. Rain chances return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday – but those days aren’t looking like total washouts. Temperatures will stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s through Thursday, with a bigger cool down by Friday.

