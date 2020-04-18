Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Spring-like weather returns!

Abundant sunshine and highs near 50° melted most of our 5 to 8 inches of snowfall Friday! Due to this, we’ll be able to warm up even more this weekend.

We’re starting off in the mid to upper-30s Saturday morning, with sunny skies warming us into the upper-60s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty, however, with southwesterly winds 10-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Clouds increase tonight, with temperatures just dropping into the lower-40s. We should stay mostly dry tonight and Sunday, with slightly cooler conditions Sunday. Partly cloudy skies and highs near 60° will round out our weekend. Winds will be calmer, however, with sustained winds from the northeast 5-15 mph Sunday.

We’ll hold a chance for morning showers Monday, with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the 60s for the afternoon. We could warm back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday, before a slight cool-down back into the 60s Friday.

Our best chances for rain after Monday morning look to be Wednesday (especially south) and then again Friday.

