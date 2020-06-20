Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Spotty t-showers Saturday, Severe storms likely Sunday

Saturday is the summer solstice – AKA the “longest” day of the year” with over 15 hours of daylight.

We’re starting Saturday with cloud cover, however, and spotty showers north of I-80. We’ll hold the chance for a few scattered showers or t-showers through the early afternoon, but plenty of dry time is in store today. Clouds should decrease this afternoon as well, with highs in the upper-70s.

Late this evening and tonight, a stray storm may impact the NW corner of the WOWT viewing area, around Columbus or Norfolk, but many of us stay dry once again with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower-60s.

Father’s Day will start out dry, likely with some sunshine, but a First Alert Day is in effect. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with highs warming well into the 80s thanks to southerly winds.

Strong to severe storms look to fire off by late afternoon/early evening, with a large hail, wind, and isolated tornado threat. As storms merge throughout the evening, the tornado threat will drop with a wind and heavy rain threat continuing. Where a large amount of rain fell this past Thursday around Lancaster and Gage counties, a flash flood threat is possible due to the saturated ground.

Storms will push south and east Sunday night, with lows back in the 60s.

Another chance for scattered showers and storms returns by Monday PM, with highs around 80°.

