Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Soggy Saturday, Snow Chance Sunday

After a stretch of relatively calm weather, a more active weekend is in store.

As of 6 AM Saturday morning, Omaha had already surpassed the previous daily rainfall record for December 28th. Much more is on the way today, as off and on showers continue!

Rain may be moderate to heavy at times, with 1 to 3 inches possible after all is said and done. Temperatures will stay well above-freezing, with highs topping out in the upper-40s in the Metro. Highs in the 50s likely to the south.

Late this evening/early tonight, a light mix may develop around the Norfolk/Columbus areas. We’ll see the influence of dry air after midnight into Sunday morning, as coverage and intensity of precipitation lessens.

Officially, our high temperature on Sunday will occur at midnight Saturday night. We’ll fall from the mid-40s into the mid-30s at 6AM, with even colder air continuing to filter through throughout the day.

As cold air catches up to remaining moisture, some wrap-around light snow showers are possible, especially Sunday afternoon/evening/overnight. Totals should be minimal in the Metro (up to an inch), but slick spots are possible due to the previous rainfall and dropping temperatures.

Potential snowfall totals increase to the north and northwest, with a very tight gradient in north central Nebraska. Some spots in the region could pick up over a foot of snow!

Flurries may linger into Monday morning; otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs around 30°. We’ll warm back above-freezing for the rest of the week.

