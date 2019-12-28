Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Snowy Sunday Evening

It was a rainy start to the weekend, with a record daily rainfall total of 1.76” on Saturday at Eppley. According to the National Weather Service, that was the third rainiest December day on record for Omaha!

Dry air moved in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. After a little drizzle and fog, overcast skies and temperatures in the lower-30s dominated much of the day. In the meantime, central Nebraska continued to see snow shower after snow shower, with many spots picking up 8-12” of snow!

Snow showers finally moved into the Omaha Metro by the 5 o’clock hour, quickly causing some slick spots. While accumulation should remain under one inch, heavier snow bands and gusty west winds could lower visibility at times.

The most widespread snow showers will move through Sunday evening, with spottier chances tonight and early Monday. Temperatures will drop into the lower-20s by early Monday morning, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Outside of a lingering snow shower or flurries (especially north) Monday, skies will stay cloudy with highs just in the upper-20s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day!

Clouds will decrease Monday night into Tuesday, with sunshine and above-freezing temperatures returning! The weather should be cooperative as you ring in the New Year, with dry skies and overnight lows on Tuesday in the 20s.

We’ll kick off 2020 with above-average highs in the mid-40s!

