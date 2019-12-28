Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Snow to impact Sunday travel

Our high temperature was officially hit at midnight Saturday night (39° in Omaha), as colder air has been filtering in from the west and northwest this morning. Temperatures will continue to gradually drop throughout the day; Omaha should be below-freezing all afternoon and evening.

Snow has been ongoing in central Nebraska overnight into Sunday morning. Here, roads are completely covered with snow.

Wrap-around light snow showers are possible across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Sunday, primarily starting in the afternoon. Off and on light snow showers will take us through Sunday night. Totals should be minimal in the Metro (up to an inch), but slick spots are possible due to the previous rainfall and dropping temperatures.

Potential snowfall totals increase to the north and northwest, with a very tight gradient in north central Nebraska. Some spots in the region could pick up over a foot of snow! Winds will also increase from west to east, limiting visibility in spots. We could see gusts up to 30 mph by late Sunday and up to 40 mph Monday.

Light snow may linger into Monday, especially to the north and east as the system exits our region. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-20s. We’ll warm back above-freezing for the rest of the week, with 40s likely for the first day of 2020!

