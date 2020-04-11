Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Smoky Saturday with spotty t-showers; Rain to snow Sunday

A lot to discuss with this weekend’s weather! A First Alert Day is in effect for Easter Sunday, April 12th.

Saturday morning, we’re tracking spotty showers and a few thunderstorms, primarily south of I-80. We’ll continue to hold this chance through the morning hours, with a partly cloudy afternoon on tap. In addition, smoke from the controlled burning in Flint Hills worsened air quality overnight, with poor air quality in place for sensitive groups through Saturday.

Highs Saturday afternoon will likely climb into the mid to upper-60s, with highs in the 70s along the Kansas and Missouri borders. As a front pushes through the state, a few stronger storms may develop later this evening in these warmer spots.

Otherwise, showers look to become more widespread through the overnight hours. Rain will transition over to snow as temperatures drop throughout the day Sunday. For the Metro, we’ll see highs in the 50s around midnight, dropping into the 30s by midday Sunday.

Rain looks to transition to snow late morning/early afternoon in Omaha with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible. Highest accumulations expected in northeastern Nebraska. In addition to the precipitation, winds will pick up with gusts 40 to even 50 mph possible!

Snow will come to an end Sunday evening, but the cold will stick around! Next week we’re tracking many days with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

