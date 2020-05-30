Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Showers moving in Saturday morning

After a beautiful Friday, rain chances return to the forecast this weekend.

Saturday is starting dry in the Omaha Metro, but showers and a few storms are moving in to Norfolk, Columbus, and David City as early as 6 AM. This rain coverage will continue to spread southeastward throughout the morning, with rain becoming more scattered later on this afternoon and evening. We’re starting off in the 50s, with highs likely just topping out in the mid to upper-60s for most of us.

Spotty showers increase in coverage yet again late tonight, with overnight lows in the mid to upper-50s. These overnight showers will push east by 10 AM Sunday, leaving us with a drier day. Some sunshine looks to return by the afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s! It will be a bit breezier, however, with gusts 25-30 mph possible.

Another breezy day is in store Monday, June 1st, and we’ll be heating things up as well! After the chance for a spotty rain chance early, partly cloudy skies return. Highs warm into the upper-80s Monday, with our first 90° day of 2020 arriving Tuesday.

A weak “cold” front moves through Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms possible. Even with this front, temperatures will stay above-normal through the week, with a few spottier storm chances possible Thursday and Friday.

