Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered t-showers Saturday afternoon and evening

It’s a frosty start to the weekend! Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight, with calm winds fitting for the formation of frost.

While it’s chilly, we are starting Saturday with sunshine! Clouds will increase throughout the day, however, before showers and storms move in from the northwest this afternoon. Breezy southwesterly winds should warm us into the 60s by mid-afternoon, before a cold front swings through the Metro around 5 PM, filtering in cooler air yet again overnight.

Showers and a few storms will move into our far northwest counties – around Norfolk – by early afternoon. These showers and storms will continue moving from northwest to southeast through evening, before we dry out during the overnight hours. Primetime for rain in the Metro looks to be between 4 and 8 PM.

Clouds slowly decrease overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-30s. Winds will stay high enough – with gusts up to 30 mph – to prevent frost from forming.

We’ll see more sunshine for Mother’s Day, but highs will only top out in the mid-50s for most of us with breezy winds from the northwest. These winds will decrease Sunday night, allowing for frost to form yet again as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. Because of this additional chance for frost, another First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night/Monday morning.

Highs stay far below-normal for the first half of the workweek, with more rain chances returning Wednesday through Friday.

