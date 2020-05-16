Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered strong storms possible Saturday evening

After a beautiful day Friday, we’re tracking storm chances Saturday and cooler temperatures Sunday.

Saturday started on a dry note, but clouds increased through the overnight hours with lows in the upper-40s and lower-50s. With a later onset for rain for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, temperatures had the ability to warm up through early afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s.

With warmer temperatures comes more energy for storms, however. While our severe weather threat is marginal, a few storms that fire up through the evening could be strong. Hail, gusty winds, and even a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. These showers and storms will continue to push eastward through the early overnight hours.

Mostly cloudy skies take us through the rest of the night, with lows back in the 50s. Winds pick up from the northwest by sunrise.

Partly sunny and cooler conditions move in Sunday with highs in the 60s. It will be a bit breezier as well, with NNW wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday, especially in western Iowa, as cooler air wraps around the center of low pressure that’s continuing to push off to the east.

Dry skies and temperatures back in the 70s are in store Monday through Wednesday, with spotty rain chances returning Thursday and late Friday. Highs in the 80s are likely by week’s end.

