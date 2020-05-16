Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

After a beautiful day Friday, we’re tracking storm chances Saturday and cooler temperatures Sunday.

Saturday is starting on a dry note, but clouds increased through the overnight hours with lows in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Rain has been falling in central Nebraska overnight into this morning, but will slow down on its way eastward. With a later onset for rain for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, temperatures will have the ability to warm up through early afternoon. Highs will likely top out in the 70s for the Metro.

However, with warmer temperatures, storms will have more energy to tap into once they fire up this afternoon. Because of this, a few storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds, large hail, and even an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms will push east through this evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Partly sunny and cooler conditions take us into Sunday with highs in the 60s. It will be a bit breezier as well, with NNW wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry skies and temperatures back in the 70s move in Monday through Wednesday, with spotty rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 80s are likely by week’s end.

