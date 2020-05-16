Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered strong storms Saturday evening

7:30 PM SATURDAY UPDATE:

With a marginal severe weather threat, one lone storm caused us some issues Saturday evening. It fired up east of Lincoln, and continued to strengthen as it pushed northeastward. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning due to hail for portions of Cass, Sarpy, and Mills Counties. With evidence of tighter rotation around Plattsmouth, a Tornado Warning was issued soon thereafter through 6:45 PM. While we received reports of a wall cloud and funnel cloud near Cedar Creek, no affirmative tornado spottings were reported.

We did receive video from Jeremey Shuey of some rising motion in the clouds (what we call scud) and perhaps some minor rotation. Taken near the Plattsmouth High School. Thankfully the storm did not produce a tornado.



For the rest of the evening, the best severe weather potential will remain to the east of the Missouri River, especially south of I-80. We’ll bring you updates on air and online as needed.

PREVIOUS FORECAST POST:

After a beautiful day Friday, we’re tracking storm chances Saturday and cooler temperatures Sunday.

Saturday started on a dry note, but clouds increased through the overnight hours with lows in the upper-40s and lower-50s. With a later onset for rain for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, temperatures had the ability to warm up through early afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s.

With warmer temperatures comes more energy for storms, however. While our severe weather threat is marginal, a few storms that fire up through the evening could be strong. Hail, gusty winds, and even a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. These showers and storms will continue to push eastward through the early overnight hours.

Mostly cloudy skies take us through the rest of the night, with lows back in the 50s. Winds pick up from the northwest by sunrise.

Partly sunny and cooler conditions move in Sunday with highs in the 60s. It will be a bit breezier as well, with NNW wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday, especially in western Iowa, as cooler air wraps around the center of low pressure that’s continuing to push off to the east.

Dry skies and temperatures back in the 70s are in store Monday through Wednesday, with spotty rain chances returning Thursday and late Friday. Highs in the 80s are likely by week’s end.

