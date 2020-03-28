Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered storms and gusty winds Saturday

Periods of showers and storms are in store Saturday, as a low pressure system tracks across the Midwest. Depending on just how far north this system lifts will impact our high temperatures. At this time, we’re expecting highs in the Metro in the lower-60s, with 40s possible to the northwest and 70° possible to the southeast! Areas like Norfolk and Sioux City could pick up 1 to 2 inches of moderate rainfall by tonight.

Behind the low pressure center, winds will shift to the northwest and become very gusty. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 PM to Midnight as winds could gust up to 50 or even 55 mph! Overnight lows will drop into the upper-30s and lower-40s, with rain pushing east by midnight.

Sunday is definitely the better day of the weekend forecast with mostly sunny skies returning and highs in the upper-50s near 60. Conditions will still be breezy, however with gusts 30-35 mph.

Monday should be another nice day, despite increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s. Spotty rain chances then return Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures taking a step back each day… 50s Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance at upper-40s by Friday.

