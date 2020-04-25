Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered storms Saturday, Sunny skies Sunday

The spring-like weather continues into this weekend with seasonable temperatures and periodic shower/storm chances. We’re starting Saturday in the upper-30s and 40s with a few spots of patchy fog. We’ll see more sunshine early, before scattered showers and storms become widespread by the afternoon and early evening.

While severe weather is not expected, small hail and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in addition to brief heavy rain. Highs will top out in the mid to upper-60s, with differing temperatures this afternoon due to rain coverage.

Rain will exit tonight with clearing skies and lows dropping back into the lower-40s.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday morning before clouds increase for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should warm up nicely with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s!

Showers move in overnight Sunday, lingering through early Monday morning. Clouds decrease Monday with highs flirting with the 80° mark.

Tuesday will bring us yet another chance for rain – scattered storms during the morning, with a few spotty showers possible for the evening. We’ll dry out for the rest of the “workweek” with highs in the 60s Wednesday and back into the 70s beginning Thursday.

