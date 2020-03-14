Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Re-freeze Saturday night, Cloudy and cool Sunday

It was a snowy start to the day, as spots across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa picked up anywhere between 1.5” and 4” of snow. Temperatures have stayed at or above-freezing all day, however, allowing for plenty of melting on sidewalks and streets. We topped out in the upper-30s in Omaha this afternoon.

Clouds stick with us for quite a bit of the extended forecast… We could see a few breaks tonight; otherwise, temperatures will drop into the upper-20s and lower-30s, allowing for re-freezing of any snow that melted today. If you’re out late tonight or early Sunday, be weary of black ice/isolated slick spots!

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, with slightly warmer highs in the lower-40s. Winds will shift from east to south sustained 7-15 mph.

We’ll warm into the upper-40s and 50s Monday through Thursday, but each day consists of at least a spotty rain chance… Tuesday’s should hold off until the overnight hours; otherwise, keep the umbrellas handy!

As temperatures drop Friday morning, we could see some wrap-around snow as a spring system shifts to the east. This will be something to watch for the AM commute. We’ll be keeping an eye on it throughout the week!

Otherwise, sunshine looks to return by next Saturday.

