Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Quieter but cool weather pattern

A quiet but cool weather pattern is in store for the next several days!

We are tracking areas of patchy fog to the west and southwest of the Metro early Saturday, with variable cloudiness. In areas where clouds cleared somewhat overnight, temperatures are in the upper-teens to start. Elsewhere, the clouds have acted like a blanket, keeping us in the Metro and western Iowa in the mid-20s.

Winds will be relatively calm today gradually shifting from the west-northwest to the south late, sustained 5-10 mph. This will help keep wind chills close to our actual air temperature.

While clouds will try to hang on tough, some peeks of sunshine are expected Saturday with highs in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, with lows in the low to mid-20s. Clouds will gradually decrease from west to east beginning late tonight.

More sunshine arrives by midday Sunday, with highs warming into the mid-30s.

Overall looking at a quieter weather pattern next week, with the best chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday. Temperatures likely top out in the 30s each day of next week.

