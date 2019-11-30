Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Much colder and windy Sunday

Wind is the main weather story this morning! Winds have gusted up to 50 mph in many spots with a Wind Advisory remaining in effect through 10 AM.

As a center of low pressure continues to track eastward through the region, bands of light snow and flurries continue to move through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. These should continue an eastward movement through the morning, with cloudy skies sticking with up for Sunday.

Temperatures will only fluctuate a few degrees, staying in the upper-20s and lower-30s for most of us throughout the day. Winds will gradually decrease this afternoon and evening, with clouds decreasing tonight. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with seasonable highs in the lower-40s! We’ll warm near 50° Tuesday through Thursday, with a drop in highs by Friday, keeping us in the upper-30s. Overall, the weather pattern looks *much* calmer for the upcoming week, with no chances for rain or snow Monday through Friday!

