Mallory's Evening Forecast - Mild high temperatures for most of the workweek!

It has been a pleasant first weekend of January 2020! Highs Saturday warmed into the lower-40s under plenty of sunshine. We dealt with gusty winds for the first half of Sunday, but abundant sunshine still warmed us into the mid to upper-40s! Our average high for this time of year is 33°.

Clouds will continue to increase Sunday night, as winds continue to decrease. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid-20s for the Metro.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Monday, but highs should still warm into the lower-40s for most of us! A few flurries are possible in the morning, primarily west and north of the Metro, with a spotty shower possible for the afternoon. Fairly dry air will be in place, so minimal accumulation of rain or snow is expected – if it makes it to the ground at all. Any precip will be east of us by Monday evening.

Dry weather and more sunshine return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs ranging from the upper-30s to the mid-40s. We’ll kick things up a notch Thursday, with temperatures warming into the upper-40s, but it will come along with a rain chance – primarily southeast.

More seasonable conditions (highs in the lower-30s) return for Friday and Saturday.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!