Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Midday clearing, light rain/snow this evening

Good Morning! Misty and foggy conditions from overnight continued into early Saturday. Temperatures at least stayed above freezing, preventing any frozen drizzle or icy spots from occurring.

Overcast skies to start should break apart a bit by midday, making way for some sunshine. This will also allow temperatures to actually warm up above-normal, with highs in the upper-40s and lower-50s! Conditions will be breezy, however, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Scattered showers return this evening, with light snow also mixing in late. This will transition over to all light snow Saturday night, as an area of low pressure continues to track east across the region. Snowfall accumulations between tonight and Sunday will remain below one inch for us, with much higher accumulations expected in the northern Plains.

Winds will crank up tonight and Sunday as well! Gusts could increase to 45 or even 50 mph, lowering visibility due to blowing snow. Exercise caution if traveling this weekend! The weather is less than ideal across much of the country.

Any snow we do see should wrap up during the afternoon Sunday, but temperatures won’t be able to rebound much. Expect highs just in the lower-30s.

After a busy weather week, next week is looking *much* calmer. We’ll stay dry with periods of clouds and sun and most highs in the 40s.

