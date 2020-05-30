Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Lingering spotty showers through early Sunday

After a beautiful Friday, rain chances return to the forecast this weekend.

Saturday started dry in the Omaha Metro, but showers and a few storms moved in to Norfolk, Columbus, and David City as early as 6 AM. This rain continued to spread southeastward throughout the morning, with rain becoming lighter and more scattered in nature this afternoon. We struggled to make it out of the 50s in the Omaha Metro, with temperatures in the 60s farther southwest and northeast.

Spotty showers increase in coverage yet again late tonight, with overnight lows in the mid -50s. These overnight showers will push east of Omaha by 10 AM Sunday, leaving us with a drier day. Some sunshine looks to return by the afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s! It will be a bit breezier, however, with gusts 25-30 mph possible.

Another breezy day is in store Monday, June 1st, and we’ll be heating things up as well! After the chance for a very spotty rain chance early, partly cloudy skies return. Highs warm into the upper-80s Monday, with our first 90° day of 2020 likely arriving Tuesday.

A weak “cold” front moves through Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms possible. Even with this front, temperatures will stay above-normal through the week, with a few additional storm chances Thursday through the weekend. At this time, heat and humidity will become the main story with some waves riding the overall pattern, resulting in spotty storm chances. A very summer-like pattern!

