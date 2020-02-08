Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Light mix north Saturday night

It’s a chilly start to the weekend, with temperatures in the Metro in the teens Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap today, with highs topping out in the upper-30s near 40°! Winds will be from the south-southeast 5-15 mph, making for a fairly nice February afternoon.

Clouds increase again this evening/tonight with temperatures overnight staying in the 30s for most. A system will bring the chance for a light mix tonight and early Sunday, primarily north of the Metro. Accumulation in our far northern counties should remain below a half-inch. Winds, however, will increase for all, with gusts up to 30 mph.

After the light mix exits Sunday morning, partly sunny skies and gradually dropping temperatures will dominate the day. Our high of 37° should occur during the morning hours, with lower-30s and upper-20s moving in for the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the NNW up to 35 mph. This will drop wind chills in to the 20s and teens for most of the day.

We’ll start the workweek on a mild and quiet note, with highs Monday and Tuesday in the lower-40s. Wednesday could bring us a chance for snow, but right now, big differences exist between weather models. Either way, Thursday will bring us much colder temperatures.

